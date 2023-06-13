The Reno Rodeo has revealed the winners of the 2023 Kids’ Day art contest — Chesney Mickelson, age 7, and Teagan Butler, age 12.
These talented buckaroos captured the true essence of the “Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West” with their depictions of the 2023 Reno Rodeo First Dog, “Blue.”
In addition to having their artwork featured on the official Kids' Day flyer and the event program, Mickelson and Butler will also receive rodeo tickets to witness an electrifying evening performance alongside their families.
Brimming with Wild West wonders and fun-filled family activities, the annual Reno Rodeo Kids’ Day teaches children about the western lifestyle, agriculture and safety with interactive vendors and live displays throughout the Reno Livestock Events Center Indoor Arena. Plus, attendees can enter to win four tickets to the Reno Rodeo. The free event kicks off on Sunday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kids’ Day will also host the Cowboy Willie Wonka's Rock (candy) Eating Contest from 10 to 11 a.m. Two age groups will be available: buckaroos aged 8 years and under and wranglers over 9 years.
The first 15 kids to sign up in each age group will compete to chomp their way to victory.
The champion of each group will lasso themselves Reno Rodeo tickets and a surprise gift from Kimmie Candy. Sign-ups will take place on the day of the event and are first come, first served.
It wouldn’t be the Reno Rodeo without the fan-favorite event — Mutton Bustin’. The 7th Annual Mutton Bustin’ Championship at Kids’ Day will showcase pint-sized cowpokes riding crafty sheep in an epic battle of balance and bravery.
For more information about the 2023 Kids’ Day or the Reno Rodeo, visit renorodeo.com.