The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner.
The numbers for the drawing held in Tallahassee, Florida, were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.
The Multi-State Lottery Association says Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay.
The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but was $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations.
Tonight's drawing is currently delayed by Powerball in order to meet security requirements.
One of the participating Powerball lotteries needs extra time to complete the required security protocols.
According to the Associated Press, when the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed "under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.”
No one has won the jackpot since August 3.
The estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize.
The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large ahead of Monday night's drawing.
That's a long time without a winner, but this is how the game is designed.
With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players.
And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The drawing will be held at 7:59 p.m.
