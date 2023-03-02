In recent weeks, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue has been called upon to assist individuals that have become stranded in the back-country of Elko County. Many of these operations are due to the increase in snow this year.
On February 11, 2023, snowmobilers were in the Copper Basin area when their snowmobile experienced mechanical problems which rendered the snowmobile inoperable. Members of the Search and Rescue team rode in nearly 35 miles on snowmobiles and were able to get both occupants back to safety.
On February 21, 2023, people were traveling northbound on the Charleston Road north of Deeth, NV when their vehicle was caught in wind-blown snow drifts.
On February 24, 2023, people were traveling in the North Antelope Creek area, when their vehicle became stuck in snow drifts.
On February 27, 2023, deputies transported EMS to a medical emergency in Montello due to road conditions and inaccessibility by ambulance.
On February 27, 2023, a vehicle slid off the road to Metropolis Hot Springs and crashed. The sheriff's office say the road to the hot springs is nearly impassible. Multiple vehicles have slid off the road and needed to be towed.
The sheriff's office is urging caution to anyone out in the hills this winter and to make sure that you carry extra clothing, food and water.
(Elko County Sheriff's Office)