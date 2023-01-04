A winter storm warning continues until 4am on Friday with heavy snow in the mountains Wednesday night through Friday morning.
Plan on chain controls and delays.
Valley snow showers on Wednesday, then it switches to rain by the afternoon and back to snow by Thursday morning.
Another storm by Saturday night into Sunday morning with snow showers on the valley floor and slick roads likely.
Plan on and off again chain controls in the mountains through the weekend and even next week as our stormy weather pattern continues.
