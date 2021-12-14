A winter storm warning continues for Reno and western Nevada until 10am, while up in the Sierra it’s extended until 10pm.
Snow showers will continue mainly through the morning hours, turning isolated in nature by the afternoon. Heavy snow will continue to dump in the mountains through Tuesday evening.
You can expect chain controls and delays along our mountain passes with snowy roads in our valleys, with better travel conditions on Wednesday.
Another storm moves in by Wednesday evening through Thursday morning with another round of snow showers and chain controls.
Finally clearing up by Friday and the weekend with partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures.