Travel early on Wednesday to beat the series of storms heading our way.
A winter storm warning goes up for the Sierra Thursday at 4am until Sunday at 4pm.
Heavy snow and travel delays are expected along our mountain passes with chain controls and road closures possible.
The mountains will see 3 to 6 feet of snow through the weekend.
We will have snow showers down to the valley floor by Friday night into Saturday morning with a white Christmas for many.
Plan on slick roads around town by Saturday morning with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible.
More winter storms are on the way Sunday into early next week.
Check www.nvroads.com for the latest chain controls.
The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for Central Sierra between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4), including the greater Lake Tahoe area.