A winter storm warning goes into effect for Reno and our valleys from 5pm on Monday, until 10am on Tuesday. For the mountains and Lake Tahoe, the warning extends until 10pm on Tuesday where 4 to 6 feet of snow will fall above 8,000 feet and 1 to 3 feet below 7,000'.
Reno could see several inches to more than a foot of snow around our North Valleys and Virginia City by the Tuesday morning commute, plan on major delays. Our mountain passes, including I-80 over Donner Pass will have blizzard conditions and possible road closures.
Another storm moves in on Thursday with another round of Sierra and valley snow showers, then we will have partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures for the weekend. KTVN Jeff Martinez.