A winter weather advisory is up for the Sierra from 10 a.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Several inches to about a foot of snow is possible along our mountain passes giving us chain controls Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
Plan on a slick commute in our valleys Monday evening with 1 to 2 inches of snow possible and chain controls in the mountains.
A stronger storm moves into the region Wednesday through Thursday with more snow and chain controls on the way.
Check www.nvroads.com and/or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ for the latest road conditions.