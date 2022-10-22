People are encouraged to winterize their homes either this week or next at the very latest. As the weather is getting colder, you won’t want to wait.
If you winterize your home too late and something happens, it can cost you hundreds of dollars to fix the damage, so it's better to get it done before the full effects of winter hit.
Angel Ruiz, the Owner of Chipis Landscaping says, "Winterizing means you drain out all the water from your irrigation system or any outside system that includes water." Ron Peeroza a Reno Resident who has already winterized his home encourages "I would tell them they should do it because if they get a broken water line in the middle of winter that's bad news." Ruiz adds "The risk of not winterizing your water…you could have all your valves leak or your pipes crack."
Winterizing your home is more than just checking your irrigation system or disconnecting your hoses. It’s also changing the filters in your heating ducts, cleaning out your gutters and blocking drafts from your home.
Taking these precautions can also save you money on your energy bill while heating your house. Conner Koch, another Reno Resident who is starting on his home's winterization today says, "You don't want to get caught in a big snowstorm and be a little too late on it." Especially with how unpredictable the weather can be, Koch mentions "The way it gets here… it gets super hot, and super cold in the winter, so you don't want anything like burst pipes or anything underneath your home." Ruiz says, "They should really do it because you don't know when it's going to get really bad, if temperatures were going to go down, their pipes would probably crack."
If it’s your first time winterizing your home and you don’t know where to start, residents recommend calling a landscaping company, or someone who knows how to winterize a home. Avoiding the risk of doing it wrong and having problems during the upcoming colder months. Koch says, "Yeah if you don’t know, definitely reach out to a landscaper, friends or family that know how to do it... that's how I learned."