Gates to the Black Rock Desert are opened as of early this morning and burners continue to pass through town, making their way to the playa.
Longtime burners have tips for first timers traveling to the desert.
"Definitely strap everything down because people will put things on, and they fly off and they lose them all over the highway and we don't want to create that mess," said Lena Gomes, burner for 8 years. "We want to preserve our environment."
Prior to traveling to Burning Man, burners fill up vans, trailers, and trucks with anything they need to live out on the playa for a week.
Most burners that we spoke with didn't mind the travel and said they hadn't experienced many issues with traffic yet.
Some said they bring along a radio that updates them with wait times so they know when the best time to head out is.
Burners have traveled all over the globe to make it out to the playa.
"We've been coming from Jamaica and flew here into Miami and then into San Fran..." said Kevin Bourke, first time burner from Jamaica. "we've just been driving so we're through Reno and now onto Black Rock City just to enjoy the good vibes you know?"
Some burners resorted to other methods of travel like the Burner Express Bus.
The bus had picked up burners from San Francisco and dropped them off right at the playa.
We spoke with passengers who said this method of travel made it easier for them.
"I did the van, trailer situation last year and it was very tough with the amount of time and effort and this way is much easier, faster and feels so much more convenient," said Miranda Koenig, second time burner.
"The good thing about the bus is it just surpasses all the lines and all the crowds, and it has its own entrance," said Tolga, burner since 2017/ "It's the easiest way to get into the playa."
Others we talked with were using rental cars to bring their stuff to desert.
While some rental car companies do not approve of renting cars to burners... this one did.
"We told the company that we rented the van that it was going to Burning Man," said Sarah Garrow, first time burner. "We'll obviously do extensive cleaning on it once we get back before returning it."