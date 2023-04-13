It's been more than three years since the first COVID-19 case in the U.S.
While most of the COVID restrictions are gone, the virus is still presenting active cases.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths still remain low in Washoe County.
The Washoe County Health District says that while Nevadans can feel safer, they still want them to be cautious.
"I think when you look at where we're at now as to where we were three years ago, we can definitely feel a lot more comfortable about COVID-19 and how we can treat it, how we can prevent it," said Scott Oxarart, Communications Manager of Washoe County Health District. "But we would still urge people to definitely keep it in mind. It's still transmitting out there as we know it."
The recent numbers for COVID-19 released by the Health District show promising results.
There were 14 new daily confirmed cases on a 14-day moving average.
Hospitalizations are low with 17 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations with two in the ICU and one using a ventilator.
In the past 14 days there have been no reported deaths, with one being reported in the past 30 days.
These numbers, however, do not account for at home testing.
"We're also aware that due to home testing and not that many people getting PCR testing which is your traditional type of testing that those numbers could be higher than what we're reporting," Oxarart said.
When comparing this year to last year, the Health District says that with more treatment options readily available, that's one reason why the hospitalizations and deaths are down.
"When you factor in those things time has finally caught up and we do have the treatments and vaccines in really good supply," Oxarart said. "So, we're able to really help people not suffer the severe impacts that COVID-19 has caused."
Now the Health District recommended to get the bivalent booster to strengthen your protection against COVID-19.
They also said to be on the lookout for the second round of the bivalent boosters, those should be available soon.