With the Street Vibrations Spring Rally happening all throughout the weekend, the roads will be flooded with bikers.
With more bikers on the road raises the risk for more crashes, which no one wants to see.
https://www.2news.com/news/with-spring-street-vibrations-underway-motorcycle-safety-is-top-of-mind/article_ede59eec-01aa-11ee-9022-abfd8979cef4.html
"Well it's important for them, as well as the riders to always be aware of their surroundings, give themselves extra room, extra buffer and to always expect somebody to be in your blind spot," said Sergeant Michael Ortega, Nevada State Police. "Motorcycles are much more difficult to see than cars out there and you have to look twice."
NSP also emphasized for bikers to make safe lane changes and to not cut off drivers on the road.
They also said that many out of towners don't know Nevada state laws, which require riders to always wear a helmet and to not split lanes.
Sergeant Ortega said for bikers to not speed, wear all their safety gear, and know road and weather conditions before heading out.
When speaking to bikers in the area, they told us safety is on the top of their mind as well.
"Always look twice, always keep your eyes out for all the other vehicles making the wrong turns because they don't see you that much," said Dan Lorntzen, motorcycle rider.
"Yeah, I'm always double checking, trying to make eye contact with other drivers, stuff like that because we don't want to get run over," Sheila Lorntzen, motorcycle rider.
"Just everybody be careful, don't be crazy on your bike," said Ben Bekker, motorcycle rider. "Don't be riding wheelies. Don't be doing all that stupid stuff that's going to get you into an accident."
For some bikers, they have their own methods to put themselves in a safer position.
"I try to stay off the interstate like 395, that's just an accident waiting to happen," Bekker said. "I take side roads, back roads where it's more safe so I feel more comfortable."
Many will be out enjoying Street Vibrations this weekend, just remember to drive carefully and have fun.