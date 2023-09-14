The Forest Service says a wildfire is prompting evacuations at Wolf Creek Campground in Alpine County.
Right now, the 40-acre Wolf Creek Fire is 25% contained, according to Alpine County.
A thick column of smoke can be seen on fire cameras southwest of Gardnerville.
It's located 5.5 miles southeast of the Wolf Creek Road & Highway 4 Junction on Wolf Creek Road in Alpine County. Wolf Creek Road, at the Highway 4 junction is closed.
Fire crews say there is no immediate threat to the communities of Markleeville, Marklee Village, Pleasant Valley, Highway 89 Corridor and the surrounding areas.
However, safety is a concern on the fire with thunderstorms passing through the area creating downdrafts on the incident.
Dead standing trees, also known as snags, are creating an issue for firefighters attempting to cut firebreaks on the perimeter.
The Forest Service says the fire is currently threatening two buildings.
Fire crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, CAL FIRE, and Alpine County Fire are assisting.
Three helicopters and one air attack aircraft are on scene doing water drops and 45 firefighters are working to contain it.
Additional crews and resources are en route to the blaze.
There's no immediate word on what started the fire, or when it will be fully contained.