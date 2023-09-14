September 14, 8:15 pm
The Alpine County Unified Command, in conjunction with federal, state, and county support agencies, is actively managing a wildland fire incident approximately 5.5 miles up Wolf Creek Road.
The Wolf Creek Fire is currently sitting at 32.5 acres in size and is 50% contained, according to Alpine County.
Wolf Creek Road, Wolf Creek Campground, and Alpine County Airport are closed to the public until further notice.
Alpine County is asking people to avoid these areas to provide safe access for firefighting personnel and equipment.
September 14, 8 a.m.
It's located 5.5 miles southeast of the Wolf Creek Road & Highway 4 Junction on Wolf Creek Road in Alpine County. Wolf Creek Road, at the Highway 4 junction is closed.
Fire crews say there is no immediate threat to the communities of Markleeville, Marklee Village, Pleasant Valley, Highway 89 Corridor and the surrounding areas.
However, safety is a concern on the fire with thunderstorms passing through the area creating downdrafts on the incident.
Dead standing trees, also known as snags, are creating an issue for firefighters attempting to cut firebreaks on the perimeter.
The Forest Service says the fire is currently threatening two buildings.
Fire crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, CAL FIRE, and Alpine County Fire are assisting.
Three helicopters and one air attack aircraft are on scene doing water drops and 45 firefighters are working to contain it.
There's no immediate word on what started the fire, or when it will be fully contained.