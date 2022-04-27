A woman is behind bars accused of setting four fires near an acquaintance’s home over the course of several months in Sparks.
Police say 74-year-old Minta Rudolf set the fires due to personal differences between her and the acquaintance, between January 3rd and April 20th of this year at an an East York Way home.
Authorities say at least two fires threatened the home, but only minor damage occurred.
No one was hurt in the fires.
Rudolf was arrested earlier this week and charged with two counts of First Degree Arson and two counts of 3rd Degree Arson.
She’s being held on $10,000 bondable bail at the Washoe County Jail.