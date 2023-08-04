A woman has been arrested, accused of a starting a pair of fires on Thursday and Friday mornings.
Firefighters responded at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday to multiple bicycles and surrounding brush on fire at John Champion Park on Kuenzli Street.
Firefighters extinguished another brush fire near Kietzke Lane at 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
Reno Fire Investigators arrested 30-year-old Adria Ely on multiple counts of third-degree arson.
They are also working to determine Ely's involvement in 25 other fires that have happened in the same area since July 6th.