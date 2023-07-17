Authorities are investigating a late-night house fire in Reno.
The fire happened just happened before midnight near Kohlepp and Plumas.
Investigators later arrested 35-year-old Leanna Esteinou on one charge of first-degree arson.
Authorities say investigators determined that Esteinou intentionally set the fire on the exterior side of the building.
The fire destroyed one vacant building and damaged a duplex next door.
Four people were relocated due the severity of the fire damage.
"We got crews here right away, got some heavy water on some heavy fire and got it knocked down with some damage to the exposures and the structure behind me is probably a total loss," says Battalion Chief Brad Jensen, Reno Fire Department.
Fire crews say no injuries were reported.