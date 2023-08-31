On August 12, around 2 p.m., Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian at South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive near the Tamarack Casino.
Preliminary investigations indicate that a silver 2011 Honda CR-V hit a man when it entered the shoulder where he was walking.
The man who was hit and killed was later identified by medical examiners as 32-year-old Jarod Clinton Taylor from Las Vegas.
He was pronounced dead on-scene.
The driver of the CR-V fled the scene, but was later identified as Debra Ann Thornton, a 52-year-old woman from Reno.
She was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail for suspicion of impairment at the time of collision, and other charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
This fatality marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Northern Command West 31st fatal crash, resulting in 34 fatalities for 2023.
(Nevada State Police assisted with this report.)