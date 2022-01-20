A Sun Valley woman is now charged in connection with Wednesday's deadly shooting on Brahms Drive.
Deputies say 49-year-old Karri Walters killed an unidentified man around 4 p.m. in the Highland Ranch neighborhood.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He later died at a nearby hospital.
Deputies say Walters lived in the same home as the man.
Deputies say Walters was arrested shortly before midnight on two felony charges – Open Murder and Discharging a Firearm in a Structure or Vehicle in a Prohibited Area.
Detectives say there is no threat to the community, and there are no more outstanding suspects.
Anyone with information related to this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number: WC22-304.
The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting the formal death investigation, and will release the victim’s name upon identification and family notifications.