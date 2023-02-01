An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a camp trailer fire in Elko County on Tuesday night.
When deputies arrived on scene, they say the trailer was fully engulfed in flames, around 9 p.m.
Authorities say the unidentified man told them the woman was still inside, unable to escape.
Fire crews put out the fire, but the unidentified woman did not survive.
The man was transported to a burn unit in Utah from Elburz. His current medical condition is unknown.
The Nevada State Police Fire Marshal’s Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.