A 27-year-old woman died earlier this week after her car hit a truck on Lamoille Highway in Elko County.
Nevada State Police says the crash happened near mile marker 6 at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
NSP says Haley Storey of Baker City, Oregon was driving a 2014 VW Golf north on SR 227 when she crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a 2020 Ram 5500 service truck, in a curve.
Storey died on scene, while a child passenger inside the Golf was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
The truck driver was treated on scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, contact Trooper Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111. Reference case # 2205-00184.
(NSP contributed to this report.)