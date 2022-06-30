A woman is dead after a rollover crash on I-80 two miles east of Elko earlier this month.
Nevada State Police say the crash happened around 9 a.m. on June 18th near mile marker 27 in Elko County.
NSP says 40-year-old Jessica Duncan was driving a Toyota Corolla west in the left lane, when a semi-truck, also heading west, turned into the left lane to pass a slower car. As a result, NSP says Duncan steered to the left to avoid a collision, went off the roadway and into the center median. They say she then overcorrected to the right, with the car then crossing both lanes in front of the semi-truck where it then went off the roadway to the right and overturned.
NSP says the Elko woman was thrown from the car and died on scene. They say she was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-
Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). If you were a witness, or have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NSP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.
(Nevada State Police contributed to this report.)