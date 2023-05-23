A woman was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car on South Virginia Street in Reno Tuesday night.
The crash happened in the area of South Virginia Street and Gentry Way around 9:15 p.m.
According to the Reno Fire Department, a woman, who was not in a cross walk, was struck and pinned under the striking car.
After being extricated, the woman was transported to Renown Hospital with unknown injuries.
The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.
Impairment is not suspected.
Reno Police are investigating.