Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday August 5, 2023, deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 5300 block of Woods Dr. in Sun Valley.
When deputies got to the scene, they found a woman who had been shot in the head. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment where she was pronounced dead.
WCSO says its investigating this as an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
If you have information that may help investigators with this case, call the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
Refer to case #WC23-4036.