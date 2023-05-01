Nevada State Police has identified the woman hit and killed by a semi-truck while walking on U.S. 50 east near Ft. Churchill Road last month.
NSP says 49-year-old Alena Persch was walking across U.S. 50 through the east lanes when she was hit by a Peterbilt semi-truck around 7:30 a.m. on April 13th.
The Dayton woman died on scene.
Nevada State Police is still investigating.
#trafficalert US 50 Eastbound at Six Mile Canyon Rd. Eastbound lanes blocked. Traffic is being diverted to Six Mile Canyon Rd. Expect delays and avoid area if possible.— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) April 13, 2023