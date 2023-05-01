Police lights
Nevada State Police has identified the woman hit and killed by a semi-truck while walking on U.S. 50 east near Ft. Churchill Road last month.

NSP says 49-year-old Alena Persch was walking across U.S. 50 through the east lanes when she was hit by a Peterbilt semi-truck around 7:30 a.m. on April 13th.

The Dayton woman died on scene.

Nevada State Police is still investigating.