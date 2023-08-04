Washoe County Deputies Investigating Fatal Crash at San Rafael Park
Video play button

Update, August 4, 2023:

On Friday, the Washoe County Medical Examiner identified the teen who died as 18-year-old Isabel Carman from Reno.

Original Story, August 2, 2023:

An investigation is underway after an early morning car crash killed a passenger and injured a driver near Rancho San Rafael park.

The crash happened after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the dog park.

Authorities tell us the passenger, an 18-year-old woman died, while the driver, a 17-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

Tags

Recommended for you