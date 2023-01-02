Sparks Police are investigating a fight that left one woman in critical condition on New Year's Day.
Police say they found the unidentified woman unresponsive at the bus stop at Glendale Avenue and Rock Blvd. around 4 p.m.
Officers performed CPR on the woman who was then transported to Renown Regional Medial Center.
Authorities say the second woman declined to speak to detectives about what happened and was ultimately released pending further investigation.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.