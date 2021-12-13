A woman is in 'grave condition' after being injured in a fire in Reno on Selmi Drive.
Fire officials responded to the incident sometime on Saturday afternoon.
Due to severity of the woman's injuries, the unidentified woman was flown to UC Davis Medical Center.
Authorities say RFD Arson Investigators and Detectives from the Robbery / Homicide Unit responded and took over the investigation.
If you have any information that can help authorities, contact Secret Witness by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900.