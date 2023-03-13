A Gardnerville woman is dead after a car crash on U.S. 395 near Grant Avenue in Douglas County last week.
Nevada State Police say the crash happened last Monday afternoon in Gardnerville.
NSP says the woman was a passenger in a Toyota Prius when the car went into the opposite direction, up onto a sidewalk near Service Drive, hit a traffic sign and tree, and then turned around where the right side hit a power pole.
The passenger, 85-year-old Joyce Chambers died on scene.
The unidentified driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.