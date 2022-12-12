The Nevada Veteran's Coalition (NVC) will be placing wreaths on Veteran's graves at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Fernley.
The event will take place on Saturday, December 17 at 9 a.m.
In 2007, when the NVC became involved with the Wreaths Across America Project, 28 wreaths were placed on Veteran's grave: with their goal, to someday place a wreath for every Veteran interred at the cemetery.
For the last nine years that goal has been reached. This year the NVC hopes to repeat that; Now over 10,000 Veterans interred at the cemetery. The NVC needs your help.
There are over 1,000 locations throughout the United States that participate in this ceremony every year, simultaneously at 12 p.m., eastern time.
With your help, the NVC and over 2,500 volunteers will be able to honor our Veterans who have given so much. The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony and help place wreaths.
If interested, you can order a wreath by going toNevada Veterans Coalition - Honoring All Veterans Past, Present and Future (supportnnvc.org) and clicking on Wreaths Across America.
In Reno, Gen. Wm. Passmore Carlin Camp 25 of the Son's of Union Veterans of the Civil War is hosting the Wreaths Across America Celebration and Remembrance.
The event will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon which allows individuals that participate elsewhere to participate in Reno.
American Legion Post 1, Reno VFW Post 9211, and BSA will also be there supporting us.
The cemetery is on Angel St between N 11th and 10th Streets.