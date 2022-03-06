A wrong way crash in Reno sends two people to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The Reno Police Department, Reno Fire Department, and REMSA responded to the crash just after 6 o'clock Sunday morning at Second Street and South Wells Avenue.
Investigators say a Toyota Tundra was driving the wrong direction on Second Street when it struck another car.
The car rolled on it's side trapping two people inside. They were rescued and taken to Renown Medical Center.
The truck then struck a fire hydrant, causing a flood in the intersection.
The flood has been cleaned up and all lanes are now back open.
The driver of the truck, Aveena Saenz is now under arrest for suspicion of DUI, Reckless Driving, and having a Suspended Drivers License.