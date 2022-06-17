A Missouri man was arrested last week in connection with a deadly crash on U.S. 95 in Hawthorne.
Nevada State Police say 37-year-old Jeffrey Neal was driving a Ford Taurus north on U.S. 95 near mile marker 58 when he swerved, went into the oncoming lane and hit the front of a Honda Civic.
NSP says the Civic driver, 66-year-old Dale Thomas Galantuomini of Yerington died on scene.
NSP says Neal, who did wear a seat belt, was flown by Care Flight to a nearby hospital.
Four days later, Neal was released and then booked into the Mineral County Jail for DUI causing death, and other unrelated charges.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220600358 - If anyone has any information about this crash, send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.
NSP says this is the 33rd fatal crash they've responded to this year, and the 33rd death.