In response to record level snowpack in the mountains, the Lyon County Office of Emergency Management is partnering with the City of Yerington and Walker River Irrigation District to host a Flood Preparedness Town Hall meeting for the Yerington and Mason Valley community on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 5:30pm at Yerington City Hall, 14 E. Goldfield Avenue, Yerington.
Attendees will hear the latest river forecasts and learn how agencies are working together to mitigate potential flooding.
Also, public officials will provide tips on how residents can prepare for flooding including creating a family emergency plan, gathering necessary supplies, considering flood insurance, and sandbagging homes and outbuildings.
For more information, visit the Lyon County website at www.lyon-county.org