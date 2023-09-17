The Yerington Police Department is looking for help to find a 14-year-old runaway who left the home he was staying at on Thursday, September 14th.
Scott Stanton was staying at a friend's house, identified as 18-year-old Frank Bencoma, according to a post on the Yerington Police Department Facebook page. He has not returned.
Yerington Police say Stanton is possibly still in the Yerington area but could have gone to the Reno area.
He is described as white and five feet seven inches tall, weighing 195 pounds.
If he is located or if you have any information that could help, contact the Yerington Police Department at (775) 463-2333 or (775) 463-6620.