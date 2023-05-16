Sparks City Councilman, Donald Abbott, and Gregg Shugar, the Registrar and Varsity Baseball coach at Sparks High School, have come together to organize an event aimed at repainting the iconic “S” on the east hills of Sparks.
As passionate alumni and longstanding supporters of the school, they have taken up the task of maintaining the monument in the past and will continue to do so in the future.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 20th, at 9am.
Due to the record-breaking winter, the project will involve pulling weeds, re-stacking rocks in some sections, and finally, giving the “S” a fresh coat of paint.
All members of the community are welcome to attend and show their Sparks Pride.
While the paint and other miscellaneous supplies are taken care of, additional help is always appreciated.
More information can be found at their website: www.SparksHighSchool.com