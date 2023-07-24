Zolezzi Lane will be closed at the intersection of Arrowcreek Parkway for two days starting this Wednesday, July 26th.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County announced the closure as part of the ongoing Arrowcreek Parkway Project, which will reconstruct the roadway.
Detours using Thomas Creek Road via Mt. Rose Highway will be in place during the closure.
Access on Arrowcreek Parkway will be maintained with lane reductions.
Intermittent traffic delays will continue on Friday due to paving operations. Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes.