The Northern Nevada International Center is hosting its annual Global Gala later this month. Bill Pearce Motors is sponsoring the event; the company has been supporting the NNIC for years.
"I think most of us came here at some time or another, willingly or unwillingly," said Sandy Raffealli, Dealer Principal, Bill Pearce Motors. "So I think we need to be as welcoming as the Statue of Liberty says we are. We've always been here to help them purchase a car, we've contributed financially, we've helped get them a couple of vans. Look around; we wouldn't have a business if we didn't have refugees and people from around the world, so we're very proud of that."
The NNIC is all about fostering global engagement through language access, refugee resettlement, and international exchanges.
"There are folks from all over the world, and as a member of the community you can host them," Raffealli said. "Either staying in your home, or providing suppers, hosting with other families so they can get together and meet other folks."
The gala is a way to support the center's mission and highlight how that work has helped shape the community over the years.
"It's going to be a wonderful evening," she said. "There are going to be so many international guests and a lot of the refugees will be there, so I'm looking forward to seeing some of the people I met a long time ago; it's always a really inspiring event."
The Global Gala is Thursday, April 27 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Tickets are available at: https://www.unr.edu/nnic/about/gala