The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center happened Monday. Medical officials, as well as city, state and county representatives were there for it.
"It will change things drastically, by increasing access of patients and doctors to one another," says Chief of Staff, Dr. Letitia Anderson.
The soon-to-open hospital is fully equipped and ready to go. It will be a full service hospital. The only thing it will not provide is a designated trauma center. New services include labor and delivery, oncology, cardiovascular and neurosurgical services. The space will initially provide 170 private patient rooms and has the capacity to expand.
"Private rooms reduce infection, increase privacy and provide a better patient stay," says Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center CEO, Alan Olive.
The campus will also be home to a medical office building that will be home to outpatient health care services.
The expansion is planned to open in 2023.