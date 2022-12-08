Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to announce its third Freestanding Emergency Department.
The new location, ER at Damonte Ranch on Steamboat Parkway, is intended to open one year after construction begins and will offer 24/7 emergency care services, diagnostic imaging and lab to South Reno residents.
When completed, the FED will treat medical needs including chest pain, broken bones, minor cuts, asthma, allergic reactions, flu and other ailments.
The new facility will be staffed by board-certified physicians and ER-trained nurses. The facility will also have onsite lab 24/7 and diagnostic imaging including X-ray, CT and ultrasound.
(Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center contributed to this report.)