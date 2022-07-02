A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing into a pole in North Valleys Friday night.
The crash happened near the area of Long River Dr. and Silver Sky Parkway around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2022.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene. Their identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.
Reno Police say the driver lost control and struck a pole.
The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Detectives believe speed may have been a factor in the crash but the investigation is still ongoing.
Officials ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has any further information, contact the Reno Police Department at 775–334–2141.
You can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.