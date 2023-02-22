The Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) is seeking parents' feedback on their Kids Café summer meals program.
The program offers free meals to children between the ages of 2 and 18 when they are not in school.
The Food Bank is preparing their summer program for 2023 and they want to hear from parents about what times and locations works best. The survey can be accessed at https://fbnn.org/summermealssurvey/.
The deadline to fill out the survey is Tuesday, February 28.
Kids Café afterschool and summer meals are free for all children between the ages of 2 and 18 and children do not have to be a part of any program to eat. Kids Café meals must be eaten on site.
Those who are needing assistance can find schedules and distributions by the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and their partners at fbnn.org.