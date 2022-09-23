NAME: Philip “PK” O’Neill
AGE: 70
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
DAY JOB: Retired law enforcement
EDUCATION: B.S. (Business Management) Sierra Nevada College
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 42 plus years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
- I am the current Assemblyman for District 40 seeking re-election to my third term. I serve on the Board of Directors for Carson Tahoe Health and past chairman for Carson City Salvation Army Advisory Board. Additionally, I served four years as a Commissioner on the Nevada State Commission on Ethics and am a retired 40-year law enforcement veteran.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
- Nevadans have been hurting over the last few years. My top priority when I return to the Assembly is to rebuild our small businesses, support our first responders and fix our broken education system.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR STATE, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
- Everyday our neighbors and friends are expressing the same concern. Our economy is broken, and it is impacting every aspect of our community. Inflation and the rising costs of housing, food and gas have no end in sight. Many businesses have not reopened from the shutdowns. Simply put, my top priority is to rebuild our economy and truly support our small businesses.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
- I am here for them as their public servant in the legislature!
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
- Yes, I respect the vote of the people