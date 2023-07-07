Parts of Donner Pass Road will be closed through the end of the month while crews try to learn more about a recent rockfall.
Nevada County's public works office tells us a 40-ton rock mass fell onto Old Highway 40 about one mile west of Donner Lake.
Crews say they found other rock masses in the area appeared to be shifting as well.
The area will be closed for both traffic and recreational activities while crews perform geo-technical assessments.
They'll also be out there repairing the road and stabilizing the slope.
Residents can click on this line to get updates from the county.