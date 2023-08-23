On Wednesday, the Reno City Council voted to amend Title 1, Chapter 1.02.010 of Reno Municipal Code titled "Ward Boundaries and Official City Map" to change the city's ward boundaries and create a sixth ward as required by Reno City Charter.
The Council originally had four options, but after reviewing them, the Council requested another alternative option using Final Map Option A as a baseline with certain revisions.
Thus, Final Map Option E was born, and ultimately chosen by the Council.
The adopted map that includes the sixth ward will go into effect in January 2024 for all purposes necessary to effectuate the 2024 election. For all other purposes, the adopted map will go into effect when the results of the 2024 election are declared.
A full staff report of the decision can be found below:
(The City of Reno assisted with this report.)