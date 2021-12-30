The Reno Fire Department (RFD) wants to remind everyone that fireworks in Reno and Washoe County are not only dangerous but illegal as the community prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
No fireworks are legal, except public fireworks displays permitted through the Fire Department having jurisdiction.
Even though it may be legal to purchase fireworks in some locations outside of Washoe County, it is illegal to possess or use fireworks and/or pyrotechnics within the city of Reno and in the unincorporated areas of Washoe County.
Illegal possession or use of fireworks can result in fines up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in jail for each offense, and the laws also provide for seizure and forfeiture of all such materials from individuals by law enforcement.
“We want all our residents and visitors to have a safe and enjoyable New Year’s Eve,” Reno Fire Marshal Tray Palmer said. “Leaving the fireworks to the professionals is one of the easiest ways to do this.”
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that in 2020, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 15,600 people for fireworks-related injuries; 30% of those injuries were to the hands and fingers and 37% were to the eyes or other parts of the head.
If you possess fireworks and would like to get rid of them in a safe and responsible manner, RFD has an amnesty program whereby you can deliver them to a fire station, no questions asked.
For more information, contact RFD’s Division of Fire Prevention at 775-334-2300.
(The Reno Fire Department assisted in this report.)