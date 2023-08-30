The rib cook off is making a comeback for another year after a long summer.
Each year booths compete against one another, but they also make connections through the years and stay in touch, even miles across the country.
“Making connections out here means everything to us, we actually have people out here we consider family, they come visit us on the east coast, we come out and visit them, this year's extra special for me I haven’t been here since 2019," says the owner of Butch's BBQ Aly Lupinetti. "I’ve had two babies and had to be home with them but I’m super excited to be back.”
"We're out here helping each other and do our thing, we have our occasional things here and there but we're here to have fun and make money and eat some really good food," says Ryan Hayes, the cook for Armadillo's BBQ.
Lupinetti is one of three female rib cookers at the Rib Cook Off, and she says she wants to see more women out here showing other grill master's how it's done.
"I would love to, I've been at this on my own since I was 18 and it was really tough there were no women in the field and the guys in my field were double triple my age, so it's really great to see women out here and even some younger folks getting into it," she tells us.
Grill masters say they start preparing for next year right when the grills turn off from the previous year. But one month before the event, is considered crunch time.
"You have shows throughout the summer but you're looking forward to Reno, we got to have this, we got to have this prepped, we got to have this coming in at this time, we have to have this amount of people to get this done, so you know it takes a while," says Hayes.
But one grill master says she has the biggest smoker at the cook off, taking an hour to load and unload delicious ribs.
"We use old hickory exclusively, smokers, we bought the biggest pit they sell, we call it Hogzilla it is 12 feet long by six feet wide, it can smoke a lot of meat," Lupinetti tells us.
The grill masters say they expect to sell several thousand pounds of meat this year, and that's in pork ribs alone.
Kaycea Wallin, the Vice President at the Nugget Casino Resort says, "They just started cooking it takes a little bit of time to get these ribs ready to go."