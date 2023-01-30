Hello Washoe County School District families,
This is an important message from the district for Monday, January 30.
Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay at all schools. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, January 30.
Please remember to drive slowly and carefully. Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and maybe walking in the street. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.
Once again, for Monday, January 30, all schools will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect.
Thank you.
Mater Academy of Northern Nevada:
Mater Academy of Northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay.
St. Albert the Great Catholic School:
St. Albert the Great Catholic School will be on a two-hour delay.
All TMCC web and web-live classes, and remote operations, will continue as scheduled. However, TMCC physical locations including the Child Care Center will open at 10 a.m. due to expected hazardous driving conditions. All face-to-face classes and on campus operations before 10 a.m. are canceled.
Pine Crest Academy:
Pine Crest Academy will be on a two-hour delay.
University of Nevada, Reno (UNR):
The University of Nevada, Reno will have a delayed start until 10 a.m.
The university released the following message:
Following an assessment of the anticipated overnight weather and road conditions around the University of Nevada, Reno campus and Northern Nevada area, a decision has been made to delay the start of nonessential campus operations (campus operations refers to any work performed at the main University campus, office, property, field work or sponsored events in Reno) until 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 30.
Web classes and remote operations will continue as scheduled. However, physical locations will open at 10 a.m. due to hazardous driving conditions. All in-person classes before 10 a.m. are canceled.
The Redfield campus, Building A at 18600 Wedge Pkwy., is also on a delay and will open at 10 a.m. The University of Nevada at Lake Tahoe’s Wayne L. Prim Campus has delayed the start of nonessential campus operations until 10 a.m. as well.
Check www.unr.edu and University social media channels for important, ongoing University updates or changes to University operations.
Western Nevada College's Carson City campus and the Child Development Center:
Western Nevada College's Carson City campus and the Child Development Center will operate with a two-hour delay on Monday because of adverse weather conditions.
Operations will begin at 10 a.m.
Excel Christian School:
Excel Christian school is on a 2-hour delay
We will add more delays and or school cancellations to this story if they are announced.