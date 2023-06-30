A search warrant conducted at a residence in Cold Springs Thursday resulted in the multiple arrest and the recovery of dozens of firearms.
On Thursday, June 29 Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies served a search warrant and seized 66 unlawfully possessed firearms, several of which were illegally modified, after an assault with deadly weapon investigation at a Cold Springs residence.
Multiple arrests were made as a result of this ongoing investigation, including charges of illegal possession and sale of a controlled substance and possession of an explosive/incendiary device.