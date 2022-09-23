NAME: Selena La Rue Hatch
•AGE: 33
• PARTY AFFILIATION: Democrat
• DAY JOB: Teacher
• EDUCATION: B.A. in History from Boston University and M.Ed. in Secondary Education from the University of Nevada, Reno
• HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: My entire life (4th generation Nevadan)
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I have spent nearly a decade teaching underprivileged children in Washoe County School District, first at Hug High School and now at North Valleys High School. I genuinely believe that education is the only way we can truly change the world and I am proud to help shape our next generation to be thoughtful, empathetic, and empowered leaders in our world. Throughout my career I have been a fierce advocate for our children and schools at the legislature, most especially by organizing through my union. I believe this experience combined with my past experience as a political organizer and my deep roots in the community have prepared me well for an elected role in our legislature.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
- My top priority is ensuring our children have a bright future by fixing our broken education system. We teachers often say we are at the top of every bad list and the bottom of every good list. And yet, nothing seems to change. Every two years, our leaders promise to fix our education system, but as someone who is in the classroom, I can tell you, I don’t see the fixes happening. That’s why we need more teachers in the room making decisions. We cannot continue to rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic. We need real systemic change in our education system.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR STATE, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
- I described the biggest problem facing our state above – our broken education system. Here is my solution:
1. Increase funding to at least the national average. Our children deserve better than last place in funding and the future of our community depends on the quality of their education.
2. Implement hard caps on class sizes to ensure our children are getting the one-on-one instruction they deserve. No more classes of 45 students.
3. Ensure that Nevada diplomas mean something. We cannot keep passing students along regardless of whether they are prepared for success in life.
4. Ensure that all education personnel – from teachers to bus drivers – are paid a living wage in line with their training and education. We cannot keep losing quality educators to the private sector because we refuse to compensate them adequately.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
- That I am a fighter and I will do what is best for our community, regardless of the politics surrounding any given issue.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
- Absolutely. I believe in the strength of our democracy and will fight to defend it – whether I win or lose I will honor the will of the people