NAME: Shannon McDaniel, P.E., WRS

AGE: 38

PARTY AFFILIATION: Democrat

DAY JOB: Senior Water Rights Surveyor Engineer

EDUCATION: UNR – Bachelors,  Environmental Engineering

HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: over 37 years

WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:

  • I worked for the Nevada Division of Water Resources for over 9 years, administering the Nevada Water Law. While there, I updated the Regulations for Water Well and Related Drilling and assisted the Nevada Division of Minerals with updating the Regulations for Geothermal Resources. I am a licensed professional environmental engineer and a licensed Nevada water rights surveyor.

WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?

  • Updating the Nevada Water Law.

IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR STATE, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?

  • I believe that aridification is the biggest problem facing Nevada. I would like to see the water law updated to allow for water conservation, to give the State Engineer a legislative framework for conjunctively managing the resource and I would like to see the perennial yields of the groundwater basins updated.

IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?

  • It is my goal to ensure responsible legislation that protects the best interests of all Nevadans is prioritized by working together and reviewing bills for any unintended consequences.

YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?

  •  Yes.