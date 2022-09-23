NAME: Shannon McDaniel, P.E., WRS
AGE: 38
PARTY AFFILIATION: Democrat
DAY JOB: Senior Water Rights Surveyor Engineer
EDUCATION: UNR – Bachelors, Environmental Engineering
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: over 37 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
- I worked for the Nevada Division of Water Resources for over 9 years, administering the Nevada Water Law. While there, I updated the Regulations for Water Well and Related Drilling and assisted the Nevada Division of Minerals with updating the Regulations for Geothermal Resources. I am a licensed professional environmental engineer and a licensed Nevada water rights surveyor.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
- Updating the Nevada Water Law.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR STATE, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
- I believe that aridification is the biggest problem facing Nevada. I would like to see the water law updated to allow for water conservation, to give the State Engineer a legislative framework for conjunctively managing the resource and I would like to see the perennial yields of the groundwater basins updated.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
- It is my goal to ensure responsible legislation that protects the best interests of all Nevadans is prioritized by working together and reviewing bills for any unintended consequences.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
- Yes.